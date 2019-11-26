India’s maiden Day-Night Test was turned into nothing short of a spectacle with the hosts cruising to an innings win in just over two days but that hasn’t washed away the concerns surrounding the playing conditions and the pink ball used for such matches.

While the Eden Gardens was packed for the momentous occasion, it seems unlikely that we could see a repeat of the same in the near future despite the backing day-night Test has received from former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

According to a report in The Indian Express, a few India cricketers have still not warmed up to the idea of regularly playing pink-ball Test. Their concerns are based on solid grounds including the difficulty to sight the pink ball under lights even during fielding and its hardness.

“We felt sighting the ball was an issue,” an unnamed member of the Indian team management was quoted by the English daily as saying on Tuesday. “Apart from visibility, the ball was also too hard. Look at how Bangladesh batsman got hit; it was a challenge to sight the ball even during fielding. Any bowler who can bowl 140 kph plus will be tough to handle. Look at what Indian pacers did. The ball travelled faster than the regular red ball and under lights, the sighting was an issue to be honest.”

An India player said the ball feels like a ‘hockey ball’ and it’ll be silly to go ahead with the same in future. “Yes, its too hard. Like a hockey ball, if you know what I mean. Something is not right with the way it feels in your hand. It would be silly if we go ahead with pink ball Tests in future,” a player was quoted as saying.