In an otherwise forgettable outing against India in the first Test, Abu Jayed’s individual performance was the sole bright spot for Bangladesh in Indore. Jayed’s pace and skill impressed everyone as he scalped some of the biggest names of Indian cricket and returned with figures of 4/108 in the sole inning when the hosts batted. From removing the in-form Rohit Sharma to Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane, Jayed got the better of two of the “best batsmen of the current generation” Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Ahead of the first-ever Pink-Ball Test between India and Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens, the 26-year-old pacer has now approached Team India’s best pacer – Mohammed Shami (on current form) to seek some tips. “I spoke with [Mohammad] Shami bhai yesterday [Saturday]. There are some similarities between him and me since we both use the seam. I have seen him bowl a lot of times and I paid extra attention to how he was bowling. I have compared his height to mine to find out if he is taller than me or of equal height. Then I figured maybe I could bowl like him,” as quoted by icc-cricket.com.

Ecstatic about his individual show, Jayed is now eager to use the pink ball which is expected to move a lot more than the red or white cherry. “It’s not frustrating; I don’t bother about missed chances too much,” he said of the dropped catch. “I believe it’s part of cricket. I do accept that catches are supposed to be held on to but one can’t change the past by thinking about it. If I keep thinking about the missed chances it will affect me adversely,” he added.

The Bangladesh pacer also revealed that he felt the best when he dismissed Pujara and Kohli to rock India’s top-order in the Indore match. Also, Jayed felt Kohli’s wicket was nothing “less than a dream come true” for him. He said: “That’s why I try to create more chances at times like these because they might take those ones. For example, Saif took a great catch which dismissed Pujara, it is also a part of cricket. It was an amazing feeling to dismiss the two best batsmen of our times. Getting Virat Kohli’s wicket was like a dream come true.”

Speaking about his own preparations with the pink-ball ahead of the day-night affair against India, Jayed credited his brother to make him feel the ball for the first time. ”My brother got me a pink ball from England some 8-10 months ago. That was the first time when I saw a pink ball in person. I did not have the opportunity to bowl with it but I did some seaming. I still have that ball at home. Our squad did have a practice session with the pink ball back at Dhaka but I was playing at NCL (National Cricket League) at that time.”

While operating at a respectable pace, Jayed said more focussed on bowling the right areas – a method that is backed by Bangladesh bowling coach Charles Langveldt.

“Langveldt’s bowling philosophy is that we should not get too bogged down because of our lack of pace. A lot of Indian pacers are doing really well with not much pace. Follow the line they are bowling at. Don’t worry about the pace, just try to bowl at the right spots,” he signed off.