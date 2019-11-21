Dream11 Prediction and Tips

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Bangladesh tour of India 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: The hysteria surrounding the country’s first Day-Night Test on Indian soil will try hard to mask the gulf between India and Bangladesh, but when the two teams meet for the second time in the two-match series, the possibility of a lopsided contest will loom large over a decked-up Eden Gardens on Friday. India, perched comfortably at the top of the ICC World Championship points table, thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test in Indore a week back.

The match got over inside three days and the home team’s dominance was summed up by the fact that opener Mayank Agarwal’s first innings score of 243 was more than Bangladesh’s two totals of 150 and 213.

Virat Kohli’s side, ranked number one in the longest format, have so far won all their six matches since the start of the Test Championship, whitewashing West Indies and South Africa in their last two series. They are hot favourites to walk away with another clean-sweep against a side which lost to Test newcomers Afghanistan in their last outing. To add to their woes, all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan, arguably Bangladesh’s finest cricketer of all time, was handed a two-year ban by the ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches just before the India tour, while players travelled in the backdrop of a rift with the cricket board.

Toss: The toss between India and Bangladesh will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time Match Begins: 1 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Abu Jayed, Umesh Yadav (vc) and Ishant Sharma.

IND vs BAN Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun/Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed and Ebadat Hossain/Al-Amin Hossain

IND vs BAN Squads

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (C), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan.

