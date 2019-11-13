Dream11 Prediction and Tips

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Bangladesh tour of India 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IND vs BAN 1st Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore: After the white-ball action and glitz, the focus will shift to cricket’s most storied and traditional form – Test cricket. Despite the focus is firmly on the pink ball as a formidable India looks to overpower a depleted-but-gritty Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series starting on Thursday. The rubber opens in Indore but the buzz and the talk has been consistently centred on the second game in Kolkata, which will be played under lights — a historic first for both the teams. This is also that one series in the World Test Championship calendar, in which Virat Kohli’s men, currently in the “pink of form”, can steamroll the rag-tag opposition well inside four days. In fact, on paper, it is difficult to imagine how Bangladesh, without Tamim Iqbal and the suspended Shakib Al Hasan, will even be able to compete in a format, which has been their weakest till date.

Having crushed South Africa in their last series, this Indian team, with inarguably their greatest-ever pace unit till date, will definitely be too hot to handle for a side whose best batsman — skipper Mominul Haque — has less than 10 Test hundreds (eight). Although Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad are committed cricketers but in the longest format, they aren’t exactly formidable names.

Compare that to India’s premier willow wielders — Kohli (26 hundreds), Ajinkya Rahane (11), Cheteshwar Pujara (18). They have 50 plus ton collectively and it will be one hell of a task for the Mustafizur Rahaman’s, Taijul Islams and Mehidy Hasan Mirajs to stop this line-up.

And before these three even come into play, Bangladesh will have to deal with openers Mayank Agarwal and the indomitable Rohit Sharma, who can make mincemeat of their bowling attack. Add to it, India’s bowling unit with 800-plus scalps, this is one contest where the ‘David’ looks incapable of slaying the proverbial ‘Goliath’.

Toss: The toss between India and Bangladesh will take place at 9AM IST

Time Match Begins: 9:30 AM IST

My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mushfiqur Rahim (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Mohammed Shami, Taijul Islam and Umesh Yadav.

IND vs BAN Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain.

IND vs BAN Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun.

