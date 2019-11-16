Former India allrounder Mohinder Amarnath termed Mayank Agarwal’s knock of 243 against Bangladesh in the ongoing Indore Test match a “classic Test innings” and lauded the opener’s shot selection. Agarwal was disdainful against spinners, taking Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan for eight sixes, all of which were hit stepping down the ground. This was Agarwal’s second double century in eight Tests, extending his dream run since making his debut against Australia next year.

Amarnath was also impressed by how Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane cashed in on their opportunities with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dismissed cheaply. Both batsmen indulged in valuable partnerships with Mayank Agarwal with Pujara registering a brisk half-century and Rahane scoring 86 with nine fours. India scored over 400 runs in the day and finished Day 2 on 493/6 with a lead of 343 runs.

“As far as the batting goes, it was great to see Mayank Agarwal once again prove his credentials at the highest level. He played a classic Test innings where patience as well shot selection stood out for me. He’s a charming young man and seems to be enjoying the fruits of hard work and success after a very good run in domestic cricket,” Amarnath wrote in his column for Times of India on Saturday.

“Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got out cheaply, so the opportunity to score was grabbed by Agarwal as well as Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja. India already have a lead of almost 350 runs and might fancy their chances of finishing the game off by Day Four.”

India’s batting was the perfect follow-up act after their bowlers had dismissed Bangladesh for 150. Mohammed Shami emerged the best bowler finishing with 3 for 27, with Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin snaring two wickets each as Bangladesh lost their final five wickets for 10 runs.

“India looked fresh, aggressive and meant business. The pace bowling once again looked potent and that is always a heart-warming sight for me. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were both very impressive and even missed chances couldn’t help Bangladesh cross 150,” Amarnath wrote.

“It is indeed happy days for Indian cricket since Jasprit Bumrah’s return will only further strengthen this attack. It has to be said that the visitors’ batting looked distinctly out of sorts with some irresponsible shots being played by top-order batsmen.”