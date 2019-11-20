India’s historic Pink Ball Test is only couple od days away as they host Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens for their first taste of Day-Night Test. And all the talks have been about the prodigious movement the pink ball will generate from the hands of pace and swing bowlers.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also mentioned how fast bowlers will get extra help due to the extra layer of lacquer on the pink ball and ho they can be in the game for longer passages of play.

In the 11 Day-Night Test that have been played pacers have enjoyed a great amount of success with spinners managing only 96 off the 366 wickets to have fallen, That’s just 26 per cent of the total wickets to have fallen. The pacers have more that 75 per cent of the wickets.

However, in the two Day-Night Test matches that have been played in spin-friendly Asian conditions – both in Dubai – spinners have had the lion’s share of wickets with 46 off the 73 wickets to have fallen being claimed by the slow bowlers.

Digging further deep we see that not just spinners, but it is the wrist spinners who have had their say. Two leg spinners who have featured in the two Day-Night Tests in Asian conditions are West Indies’ Devendra Bishoo and Pakistan’s Yasir Shah. Shah has claimed two five-wickets hauls and Bishoo has an eight-for ti his name.

While India’s pace battery has been in the form of their lives and most likely will rattle the Bangladesh batsmen, under light even more so, looking at the numbers, skipper Virat Kohli should be thinking of adding a leg spinner to their playing XI.

Two spinners featured in Indore in the first Test for India in Ravichandran Aswhin and Ravindra Jadeja – both finger spinners and both did a laudable job with the ball. Then again, just think of the prospect of Kuldeep Yadav‘s potency added to the in-form Indian pace battery.

This Test match may not go the distance even if Kohli doesn’t play Kuldeep, but if he does, how many of you are willing to bet this game won’t go beyond day three?