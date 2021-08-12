India vs England Live 2nd Test Score And Updates Day 1

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 match from Lord’s London. The toss of the 2nd Test has been delayed due to rain. Virat Kohli and Co will look to continue their form from the opening Test to get take an early advantage on day 1 of the second match. England are going through some serious injury crisis in their camp as veteran Stuart Broad has already been ruled out of the series, while James Anderson is also facing some fitness concerns. The hosts are already without their star players – Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer as the Broad exclusion has put some under a lot of pressure. On the other hand, India will be without Shardul Thakur in the second Test as he has pulled his hamstring. In Shardul’s absence, it will be interesting to see whether India opt for a batsman or go for Ravichandran Ashwin/Ishant Sharma.Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

