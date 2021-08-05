India vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates

Nottingham: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 2 from Nottingham, Trent Bridge. The Indian bowlers produced splendid performances on the opening day of the first Test to bundle out England for just 183. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah returned to form with four wickets, while Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets to rip apart hosts batting line-up. Apart from them, Shardul Thakur also picked a couple of wickets, including a priced one of Joe Root, while Mohammed Siraj also claimed a scalp. On day 2, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will resume the Indian innings from 21/0, with both batsmen currently batting on 9. Both of them have a huge responsibility on their shoulder to bat in the tough first phase of Day 2 to set the platform for the middle order.Also Read - IND vs ENG | If You're Playing 4 Fast Bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja Has to be First-Choice spinner: Harbhajan Singh

See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 1st Test Day 2 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch1st Test Day 2live match, 1st Test Day 2 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 1st Test Day 2 between India vs England from Trent Bridge, Nottingham Nottingham here. Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st Test | Most England Batsmen Fall on Incoming Deliveries: Mohammed Shami

Playing XI of India vs England Also Read - ENG vs IND 1st Test | Indian Bowling Attack Probably The Most Potent: England Batting Coach Marcus Trescothick

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah