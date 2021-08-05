India vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates

Nottingham: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 2 from Nottingham, Trent Bridge. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma provided a perfect start to India as they 97 runs for the opening but the latter was dismissed at the stroke of lunch by Ollie Robinson. The Indian bowlers produced splendid performances on the opening day of the first Test to bundle out England for just 183. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah returned to form with four wickets, while Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets to rip apart hosts batting line-up. Apart from them, Shardul Thakur also picked a couple of wickets, including a priced one of Joe Root, while Mohammed Siraj also claimed a scalp. On day 2, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will resume the Indian innings from 21/0, with both batsmen currently batting on 9. Both of them have a huge responsibility on their shoulder to bat in the tough first phase of Day 2 to set the platform for the middle order.Also Read - IND vs ENG | If You're Playing 4 Fast Bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja Has to be First-Choice spinner: Harbhajan Singh

Live Updates

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test Day 2 Updates: The forecast is not looking good for the rest of the day. The umpires are having a discussion in the middle. Stay tuned for all the live updates and scores.

  • 7:00 PM IST
    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test Day 2 Updates: Bad lights has stopped play. IND 125-4 after 46.1 overs.
  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test Day 2 Updates: Four towards the third man region for KL Rahul. Well guided through the gully region by the Indian opener. IND 125-4 after 45.4 overs.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test Day 2 Updates: Rahul was dropped by Dom Sibley at the second slip in the previous over of James Anderson.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test Day 2 Updates: Four for Rishabh Pant. Good shot this from the Indian wicket-keeper. Perfectly driven through the covers.

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test Day 2 Updates: Pant takes on the attack against Anderson. Steps down the crease. He is going to play his natural game. 3 runs for Pant and he is off the mark. IND 115-4 after 45.5 overs

  • 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test Day 2 Updates: India were 97-0 and they have fallen to 112-4. 15 runs and 4 wickets, brilliant comeback from the hosts. India has had issues with their batting in the recent past.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test Day 2 Updates: Out, Runout, Ajinkya Rahane. India is tumbling like a pack of cards. Rahane was looking for a quick single even though Rahul said no. A direct hit from Jonny Bairstow and the Indian vice-captain is dismissed for only 5. IND 112-4 after 43.2. Rishabh Pant is the new batsman.

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test Day 2 Updates: Ajinkya Rahane gets off to mark. This is going to be a crucial knock for the Indian vice-captain as he has hot and cold in the recent past.

  • 6:34 PM IST