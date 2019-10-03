India’s new Test pair of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal made the most of a good batting pitch after Indian skipper Viat Kohli won the toss on Wednesday and opted to bat first. Rohit and Mayank added 202 runs on day one before early stumps were called, and on day two they continued the momentum and also stepped on the gas with South Africa leaking easy boundaries, taking the score to 317.

After notching up his 4th Test hundred, Rohit went past the 150-run mark, while Mayank Agarwal registered his maiden Test hundred on day two.

In the process, the duo also combined to add 300 runs for the opening wicket, makin them only the fourth Indian opening pair to add 300 plus runs, after Vinoo Mankad, Pankaj Roy (413) and Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid (410).

The massive stand ended when Keshav Maharaj had Rohit stumped for 176.

Overall, the highest partnership for the opening wicket is 415 between South Afrcia’s Neil McKenzie and Greame Smith. The partnership between Rohit and Mayank is now the ninth highest partnership for India for any wicket in Tests.

This is the first time since January 2006 that an Indian opening pair has registered a partnership in excess of over 300. It was been a hard toil for South Africa bowlers who went wicketless in the over four sessions, bowling 81.5 overs in search of a wicket.

For openers in Test, their partnership is now the 12th highest for the opening wicket in Test history and third highest for an Indian pair.