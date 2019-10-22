After India’s convincing win in the third Test at Ranchi over South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli lauded his team’s effort throughout the series, saying he is really proud of the whole team.

“The way we’ve been playing and the way we have come off as a side,” said Kohli during the post-match presentation. “Making things happen on pitches that don’t offer much. Really proud of the whole team to be honest. Even when we travelled away from home, we competed in every game, we wanted to win and do the difficult things.”

India took only two overs in day four for India to bundle out South Africa for 133, thus wrapping up the match by an innings and 202 runs. Talking about the series Kohli said the the team’s mindset right from the beginning was brilliant.

“It all starts from the mind. It’s amazing to see the mindset of the team, it’s been a brilliant series for us. To be the best side in the world, you need to be multi-dimensional. All facets of your team have to fire. Spin was always a strength, batting was never a problem for us. Fast bowling was very good and then young bowlers came in.

“Ishant was the only experienced bowler in the lot. The fielders started working hard as well. The catching has been brilliant as well. It’s great to see when you operate in such a way. Even not with much experience, we believe we can win anywhere in the world. We can win anywhere, England, Australia, South Africa, good things are going to follow,” he added.