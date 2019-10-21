India’s dominance against South Africa puts them on the brink of a series clean sweep after the home side reduced the visitors to 132/8 – following on – on day three of the third Test at Ranchi on Monday.

With only two wickets in hand and still trailing India by 203 runs, South Africa’s misery could soon be over early on day four. Their haplessness against an unbeatable Indian team on home conditions was on full display on day three that saw SA lose 16 wickets. They were bowled out for 162 in the first dig, before finding themselves in an ever worse situation, while following on.

Yadav finished with 3/40 in the first innings with Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja claiming two each. Second time around, Shami picked three, Yadav two while Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin added one each.

Starting the day at 9/2, SA lost du Plessis to a peach of delivery from Yadav that pitched on off and middle and swung just enough to leave du Plessis’defence and clip the edge of off stump. A flummoxed du Plessis stood his ground, appreciating Yadav’s delivery. At 16/3, SA faced an uphill task to steady the innings and Zubayr Hamza, playing only his second Test, and Temba Bavuma then added 91 runs for the fourth wicket.

Hamza started off in a shaky manner with the pacers – Shami and Yadav – finding the edge of his bat, but he survived the tough passage of play and grew in confidence to notch up his maiden Test fifty.

But, batting on 62, he was undone by a Jadeja delivery that skidded off the surface. Hamza went back and was beaten for pace as the ball thudded on to the stumps. The wicket was the reward of pressure put on by Jadeja and Nadeem. In the next over, Nadeem had his glory moment, drawing Bavuma forward with loop, but the delivery turned and moved away; Wriddhiman Saha did the rest behind the stumps.

The woes of SA in the Test series could not have been more exemplified when Dean Elgar was hit on his helmet by a short of length delivery from Yadav late in the second session of day three of the third Test at Ranchi, forcing umpires to take early tea, with South Africa finding themselves in deep trouble at 26/4, following on.

Yadav and Shami bowled with venom in their second dig after Kohli enforced the follow-on. Quinton de Kock was the first go undone by Yadav, playing the wrong line and losing his off stump.

Hamza, the first innings half centurion too lost his off stump, again playing the wrong line. Shami got one to straighten after the ball pitched from an angle. He went for a duck. Du Plessis was the next to go, trapped in front by Shami while Temba Bavuma offered a nothing shot, poking at an outside off delivery off Shami leaving SA at 22/4, following on and still trailing India by 315 runs.

Elgar fought hard and reached 16 runs with a streaky boundary off Yadav but faild to judge the length of a Yadav short on and took his eye off it, only to be hit flush on the side of the helmet, Elgar was down immediately, but was soon on his haunches still reeling from the effects of the blow. SA went on to lose Heinrich Klassen for 5 to Yadav while George Linde scored 27 before running himself out. Elgar’s concussion replacement Theunis de Bruyn then then chanced his arms around alongside Dane Piedt (23) and Kagiso Rabada (12) to delay the inevitable.