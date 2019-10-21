The woes of South Africa in the Test series could not have been more exemplified when Dean Elgar was hit on his helmet by a short of length delivery from Umesh Yadav late in the second session of day three of the third Test at Ranchi, forcing umpires to take early tea, with South Africa finding themselves in deep trouble at 26/4, following on.

Yadav and Mohammad Shami bowled with venom in their second dig after Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on. South Africa were bowled out for 162 in the first innings and they did not fair any better in the second innings. Quinton de Kock was the first go undone Yadav, playing the wrong line and losing his off stump.

Zubayr Hamza, the first innings half centurion too lost his off stump, again playing the wrong line. Mohammad Shami got one to straighten after the ball pitched from an angle. He went for a duck. Skipper Faf du Plessis was the next to go, trapped in front by Shami while Temba Bavuma offered a nothing shot, poking at an outside off delivery off Shami leaving SA at 22/4, following on and still trailing India by 315 runs.

Elgar fought hard and reached 16 runs with a streaky boundary off Yadav but faild to judge the length of a Yadav short on and took his eye off it, only to be hit flush on the side of the helmet, Elgar was down immediately, but was soon on his haunches still reeling from the effects of the blow.

Umpires called for early tea.