BCCI announced India’s playing XI for the 1st Test against South Africa in Vishakapatnam and the selection of Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant was the biggest talking point. The 21-year-old has been dropped on what many may speculate owing to his inconsistent run across formats or plainly because India’s best wicketkeeper is back to full fitness. Saha, who coming off a lengthy injury layoff, has reclaimed the spot he had to leave at Cape Town in January 2018 and finds himself back in the team against the same opponents, albeit at home this time.

The move has got fans talking, as some are lauding BCCI’s move to get Saha in over Pant, some feel it is taking a step back.

The social buzz is that its unfair on BCCI’s part to drop Pant, who has got overseas centuries and has an average of 44.35. Since he made his Test debut, he is the only wicket-keeper with a higher batting average barring Quinton de Kock (Min two matches).

“Have no issues whatsoever with Saha playing. Good luck to him, he is probably the best keeper in the side but what next? The side doesn’t seem to be planning long term. Too many short term goals. Saha may not be around after two years, Pant’s progress is halted despite scoring,” reckoned a Twitter user.

Have no issues whatsoever with Saha playing. Good luck to him, he is probably the best keeper in the side but what next? The side doesn’t seem to be planning long term. Too many short term goals. Saha may not be around after two years, Pant’s progress is halted despite scoring — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 1, 2019

Here is how the move garnered mixed reactions:

Indian team has decided to play Saha as their wicketkeeper. Great strategy for the year 2015. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 1, 2019

Wriddhiman Saha’s return as Test ‘keeper is a serious indictment of Rishabh Pant’s abilities behind the stumps against spin! #cricket — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) October 1, 2019

Pointless outrage over 6 batsmen one orthodox wicket keeper/handy batsmen two spinners and two pacers theory pant won’t fit into the side with his dodgy glove technique over spin in these conditions! #INDvSA — BrainFaden Smith (@brainfadesmith2) October 1, 2019

Pant dropped from the Test format where he’s broken few records because of his white ball cricket issues. This management will drop Bumrah too some day. And If you don’t need him for the series, let him play for Delhi then. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 1, 2019

Wriddhiman Saha to keep wickets for India in the series v South Africa.

Definitely got the nod ahead of Pant for his wicketkeeping skills against the turning ball.

Handy batsman too.Scored 60 v SA A recently in Mysore

He last played a Test match v SA at Cape Town in 2018#INDvSA — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 1, 2019

Team India Squad for 1st Test

Virat Kohli (Capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Md Shami