The fan following for any Indian cricket is huge and if you are Virat Kohli, then the fan following touch astronomical levels. The adulation the likes of legends Sachin Tendulkar, during his playing days and even now and MS Dhoni now has reached dizzying height.

And to that list the fan following of Kohli, it is just crazy. And an example of such crazy fan following was on full show at Vizag, the venue for the 1st India vs South Africa Test.

The Indian skipper met his ‘die-hard’ fan, Pintu Behra of Odisha, who has Kohli’s face tattooed across his chest.

On his back, the fan has got tattooed Kohli’s first name, his jersey number (18) as well as landmarks in his career including the 2008 Under-19 World Cup win, 2013 Arjuna Award and the 2017 Padma Shri.

With his consecutive achievements, Kohli is regarded as one of the finest batsmen of the modern day cricket. The Indian skipper has over 26,000 international runs with 68 centuries across all the three formats.

Fans breaking the security barriers during India matches in India have become a common occurrence and with the kind of form Kohli and his team are right now, there is little to be surprised about such acts by the fans to see a glimpse of their fans.