Captain Kieron Pollard has said that despite suffering a 1-2 defeat, the T20I series in India was a big step for West Indies. Pollard has chosen to focus on the positive outcomes from the three-match series rather than dwelling on what went wrong as he continues his efforts to build a solid squad for their ICC T20 World Cup title defence next year.

“I thought as a batting unit throughout the series, we have been consistent,” Pollard said on Wednesday. “Again scores of 200, 170, 170-odd, has been a must for us as a team in the last 12-18 months or so. Again positive step in right direction. The guys showed positive intent and we didn’t get over the line tonight, but it was a big step for us throughout the series.”

Pollard also praised the performances of medium-pacer Kesrick Williams whose battle with India captain Virat Kohli was the one of the talking points of the series. Kohli mimicked Williams’ notebook celebrations after taking him to the cleaners in the first T20I. The West Indian bowler then removed the Indian cheaply in the second T20I and this time asked his teammates to maintain silence even as they mobbed him while celebrating the dismissal.

“It’s a positive for us. And him (Williams) bouncing back after that first game as well and coming and showing his mettle, that was well done. There’s still room for improvement for each and every one of us. But again, yes, that’s a positive he can take out of this series,” he said.

He added, “Even young Walshy bowled very well in the last couple of games. He’s finding his feet now in international cricket. All in all, yes we lost 2-1, but I thought the guys stood up for themselves this series and that was very well done in that aspect.”

In the series-decider on Wednesday in Mumbai, India’s top-order fired in unison as they posted a mammoth 240 after being asked to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium.

West Indies managed 173/8 in reply to lose the match and the series. “They scored 240. I thought we didn’t execute as we wanted. Yes they got off to a good start but we got a couple of wickets where we got back into the game. But when we came back in that scenario we didn’t execute properly. That has been the story this series in terms of where we need to improve,” Pollard reflected. “We chased big totals before. We chased 230 against South Africa, we chased a big total here in 2016, 220 has been chased at this ground so it was not impossible. But then to lose Evin (Lewis) didn’t help our cause. Everyone else had to go in and put in that extra effort but we faltered at the end.”

He was also full of praise for his Indian counterpart calling him a world-class cricketer. “We bowled some deliveries in the slot and as any class batsman you put it away and he (Kohli) put it away very well. He’s a world-class cricketer. You can’t miss when you’re playing or coming up against him like that,” he said.