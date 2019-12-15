Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that provided Indian cricket team remains injury-free, it has the potential to dominate the one-day format.

After winning the T20I series, India square off against West Indies in a three-match ODI series from Sunday in Chennai. However, they will be missing the services of opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as both have been ruled out due to injuries.

Srikkanth though is concerned over the constant injuries to Indian pacers and the lack of quality backup options.

“The Indian unit… is a smooth machine and one that should look at getting better with every opportunity,” Srikkanth wrote in his column for The Times of India. “Add Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah, and this becomes one of the best combinations. However, the speedsters meeting with constant injuries and the backup seamers not exactly firing can be a cause for slight concern against better opposition, especially away from home.”

He continued, “Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s absence could be felt. He brought in his experience in the T20I series and its is unfortunate that he would be missing the one-day leg. The return of Jasprit from the next series is heartening news and so is the reported comeback of Hardik Pandya. I would love to see India’s best combination turn out regularly. I can see this side dominating 50-over cricket if they remain injury free.”

The first ODI of the three-match series will be played in Chennai. Although it was raining for the past two days but no rain is expected on Sunday.

Despite losing the T20I series, West Indies gave a solid account of themselves but Srikkanth feels they aren’t as strong when it comes to ODIs. “The biggest challenge for West Indies has been to find a way around 50-over cricket. As for Test cricket, they have found a separate set of personnel that might carry them but the One-day format throws an array of questions at them consistently,” he wrote.

“A big part of the problem for the West Indians has been their inability to sustain momentum over a considerable period of play. They have power-hitters and bowlers blessed with speed through the air and variations. The poor results are primarily because they have not found a game plan,” he added.