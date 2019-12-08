West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

While India have gone with the same playing XI which took the field in Hyderabad, West Indies have made one change, bringing in Nicholas Pooran in place of Denesh Ramdin.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 and will be aiming to make it an unassailable 2-0 while for the West Indies, it’s do or die clash. The hosts won the high-scoring series opening encounter in Hyderabad on Friday thanks to captain Kohli’s career-best 94 not out as they overhauled the target of 208 with eight deliveries to spare.

The Greenfield pitch though is expected to be not as batting-friendly as the Hyderabad one with spinners predicted to leave their impact tonight. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 11.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams