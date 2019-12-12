Indian captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the first Indian batsman to score 1,000 T20I runs on home soil, en route to blistering 70 not out off 29 balls as India beat West Indies in the third and the final T20I by 67 runs to seal the series 2-1 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Prior to the match, Kohli was just six runs away from achieving the feat of scoring 1,000 runs on home soil in the shortest format.

New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are the other two cricketers who have scored more than 1,000 runs on their home soil.

Guptill has 1,430 runs while Munro has exactly 1,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

ALSO READ: A Special Gift on Our 2nd Wedding Anniversary: Virat Kohli Dedicates His Innings to Wife Anushka

In the second T20I of the three-match series, Kohli also drew level with Rohit Sharma in the list of highest run-scorers in T20Is. Kohli both Kohli and Sharma have 2633 runs, however, Kohli took only 70 innings to score those runs while Sharma has taken 96 innings. Kohli’s average currently is 52.66 while Sharma’s is 32.10.

During the match, Kieron Pollard also completed 1000 T20I runs. The WI skipper played a valiant knock of 68 off 39 balls, as WI were restricted to 173/8, chasing 241 to win.

India won the first match at Hyderabad of the series chasing a total in excess of 200 but West Indies drew level with a dominating performance with the bat to chase down a steep total in Thiruvananthapuram. In the decider, India went berserk ransacking 240 runs in 20 overs riding on KL Rahul’s 91 and Kohli 70 not out.