India vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain And Vice Captain Bangladesh Tour of India 2019 Cricket Tips For Today Match IND vs WI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad at 7:00 PM IST: The likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will be aiming to cement their places in the squad as India continue auditions for next year’s T20 World Cup when they take on the West Indies in a three-match T20 series, starting on Friday. India will continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia and many players, whose places are not yet secure, will try to impress the team management and selectors with their performances against the West Indies.

One such name is Rahul. In the absence of injured opener Shikhar Dhawan, the series will provide the stylish right-handed batsman, who holds a good record in T20s, a very good opportunity to secure his place as Rohit Sharma’s partner up the order.

TOSS – The toss between India vs West Indies will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

My Dream11 Team

Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard (vice-captain), Denesh Ramdin, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sheldon Cottrell

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (captain), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr., Sheldon Cottrell

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (captain), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford

