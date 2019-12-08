After losing the first game in Hyderabad not many would have expected West Indies to make such a comeback against India in the second encounter of the series on Sunday. Putting the disappointment of the first match behind, Kieron Pollard’s men recorded a comprehensive 8-wicket win in the second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram to take the series into a decider.

Chasing a competitive total of 171 to win, West Indies batsmen gunned down the target with eight wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Opener Lendl Simmons played an unbeaten on 67, he was well supported by the likes of Evin Lewis (40) and Nicholas Pooran (38*) who scored crucial runs to take the team over the line. (SCORECARD)

Happy with the performance, WI captain Pollard finds it imperative to share his knowledge with youngsters. “I am continuing to enjoy my cricket. Most I can do is pass on the knowledge to the youngsters. We will have good results if we stay as a unit. I pride myself on being a leader. God has given me the talent to play cricket. So when I come out, I come out with a will to win”, Pollard said in the post-match presentation.

The 32-year-old also showered praise on his bowlers who did an exceptional job in restricting India to 170 despite Dube getting stuck into him in the ninth over of the Indian innings.

“To be able to restrict India to 170 after my expensive over, it was fantastic. The way we batted, we had discussed how to approach the game, and the boys played it well.”

He was all praise for leg-spinner Hayden Walsh, who had very impressive figures of 2 for 28 in four overs. “We have some guys who have done well from the CPL, and we are excited for them. I am pretty excited for this young bunch. Walshy’s four overs were really good. Kesrick bouncing back too.”

A fit-again Simmons did his job just like he had done in that World T20 semifinal in 2016 and Pollard couldn’t be happier.

“Simmo started slow, but he knows he can catch up. He has played a lot in India. Seniors showed their way and youngsters followed.”

With series now moving to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where the decisive final T20I will be played on December 11. Pollard also spoke about the areas where his team needs to work upon.

“And now captain, the will is stronger. But there were areas we need to improve about: a couple of wides, no-balls. We look forward to the final game at Wankhede,” he signed off.