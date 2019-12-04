Cricket West Indies announced the appointment of Monty Desai as the new West Indies Men’s Batting Coach, on a two-year contract.

Desai will join the team for the Three T20I and Three ODI series against India starting December 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

He worked with Canada, as their Head Coach at the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 and Afghanistan as their Batting Coach at the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification tournament in 2018. More recently, he also worked as Batting Coach for the United Arab Emirates at the ICC T20 World Cup qualification event.

West Indies Head Coach, Phil Simmons said: “I have worked with Monty before and he is an excellent coach. He has proven he has the ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches. He has vast knowledge of the game and it is good he is starting here with us in India. I look forward to seeing him work with our batsmen in all formats as we look to get better in all areas.”

Desai said: “Let me first thank CWI for this incredible opportunity. I am very excited to join a team with such a rich history in the world cricket arena, one that I myself grew up admiring.”

He added: “I am very much looking forward to being part of a journey where I can help to create a winning work environment, learn and embrace a new culture, and build a ‘happy dressing room’ tradition alongside other excellent leaders. I am eager to join forces with Head Coach, Phil Simmons and Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, and our Captains, such that I may contribute in every possible way to the success of our team.”

FULL SCHEDULE

December 6: 1st T20I – Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad

December 8: 2nd T20I – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

December 11: 3rd T20I – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 15: 1st ODI – M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

December 18: 2nd ODI – Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

December 22: 3rd ODI – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack