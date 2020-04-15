The Indian women’s cricket team qualified for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2021 scheduled to be held in New Zealand following the cancellation of their ODI Championship round against Pakistan with the BCCI not getting government clearance to play the arch-rivals. India along with hosts New Zealand, Australia, England, and South Africa became the fifth team to get a straight entry for the quadrennial 50-over showpiece event. Also Read - Michael Holding, Stuart Broad Heap Praise on Dale Steyn, Include South African Speedster in All-Time Greatest Fast Bowlers

ICC made the announcement on Wednesday after it’s Technical Committee (TC) decided that teams will share points in all three series in the ICC Women’s Championship that did not take place during the competition window – 2017 to 2020. The Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be played in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7 in 2021. Also Read - Pakistan Cricket Board Urges Government to Criminalize Match-fixing, Spot-Fixing in Cricket

“With respect to the India v Pakistan series, the TC concluded that the series could not be played because of a Force Majeure event after the BCCI demonstrated that it was unable to obtain the necessary government clearances to allow India to participate in the bilateral series against Pakistan, which forms a part of the ICC Women’s Championship,” said the ICC in a statement. Also Read - IPL Throwback: On This Day, Sachin Tendulkar Smashed His Maiden And Only Century; 66-Ball Hundred For Mumbai Indians | WATCH VIDEO

In the ongoing ICC Women’s ODI Championship, India have won 10 matches and lost eight out of the 21 they have played. India finished as the runners-up after losing a nerve-wracking final to England in the 2017 edition of ICC Women’s World Cup.

UPDATE🚨: India qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 to be played in New Zealand. #TeamIndia Details: https://t.co/K8692jvQsK pic.twitter.com/OL5i4nbEHA — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) April 15, 2020



Both India and Pakistan only play in ICC events due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries. “The India-Pakistan series was originally scheduled in the sixth round of the competition, between July and November 2019, but despite the best efforts of both the boards, it was unable to take place,” it said.

Mithali Raj-led Indian side last played an ODI series in November 2019. They came back from behind to beat West Indies in West Indies 2-1 in a 3-match series.

All eight teams in the 2017-2020 edition of the ICC Women’s Championship play each other in a three-match series. Hosts New Zealand and the next four highest-placed teams on the points table qualify directly for one-day international cricket’s showpiece.

“Australia (37 points), England (29), South Africa (25) and now India (23) have qualified by virtue of being the top four. Pakistan (19), New Zealand (17), West Indies (13) and Sri Lanka (5) complete the table,” the statement added.

Two more rounds have been cancelled but that is due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. South Africa were to host Australia and Sri Lanka were to host New Zealand in the last round of matches. Points will be shared in their case also.

The World Cup Qualifier is scheduled to be played from July 3-19 in Sri Lanka but is subject to review due to the pandemic.

The 10 teams vying for the three remaining places in the showpiece event will be the hosts, Sri Lanka, along with Pakistan and West Indies from the ICC Women’s Championship, the two other teams with ODI status, Bangladesh and Ireland, and the winners of the five regional qualifiers – Thailand (Asia), Zimbabwe (Africa), Papua New Guinea (East Asia Pacific), United States of America (Americas) and Netherlands (Europe).