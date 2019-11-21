The BCCI is planning to introduce a ninth Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise from the 2020 season and the plans of expanding it to 10 teams will have to wait till the current Future Tour Programme (FTP) comes to an end in 2023.

According to The Times of India, apart from the scheduling, potential lack of interest due to a high base price for a new franchise and ongoing issues including ongoing arbitration with terminated franchisees Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors India have also contributed towards shelving the plan for a 10th team.

As per the report, BCCI is contemplating a base price of USD 300 million (INR 2000 crore approx.) for the new franchise. “Nine teams work well until a new FTP can fall in place (2023) and BCCI can introduce the 10th team,” TOI quoted sources as saying on Thursday. “There are buyers. That’s not the point. But are there enough buyers coming to the table where bidding can be a competitive process? For one franchise? Yes, For two? Let’s see.”

The Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera could be the venue for the ninth franchise as it will be available to host matches from March next year. “There will be takers, given the following for cricket in Ahmedabad and the resources available there. So, if a tender is brought out for one franchise right now, there’ll certainly be great amount of interest and will set a benchmark for the future,” the report further quoted sources as saying.