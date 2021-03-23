Big-hitting teenage Indian batter Shafali Verma rose a rung to reclaim the top spot in the ICC women’s T20 rankings, riding on her fine performances in the ongoing three-match series against South Africa at home. The 17-year-old, who grabbed the top position for the first time after helping India women’s cricket team advances to the knockout phase of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last year in Australia. Shafali leapfrogged Australia’s Beth Mooney with scores of 23 and 47 in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. Also Read - Asghar Afghan Breaks MS Dhoni's Massive Record, Becomes Most Successful T20I Captain

However, Shafali saved her best for the last and played a blistering 60-run knock off just 30 balls to lead India to a consolation nine-wicket victory in the third and final T20I in Lucknow on Thursday. Despite, Shafali's heroics, India lost the 3-match series 1-2 against South African women.

South Africa opener Lizelle Lee is another one to gain in the rankings even though the big-hitting opener lost her top spot in the ODI rankings within a week of replacing England's Tammy Beaumont, the ICC said in a statement.

Lee has gained three slots to reach 11th position among T20I batters after a match-winning 70 helped South Africa to a winning 2-0 lead.

Look who’s back on 🔝 India opener @TheShafaliVerma regains the No.1 spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women’s T20I Rankings. Full list: https://t.co/py2wQA3VZq — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2021



Laura Wolvaardt has risen five places to 24th after guiding her team to victory with an unbeaten 53 in the second match, while captain Sune Luus (up five places to 38th) and Nadine de Klerk (up three places to 74th) are the other South Africans to advance in the batting list.

For India, Deepti Sharma has moved up four places to 40th and teenager Richa Ghosh has rocketed 59 places to 85th among batters while young all-rounder Harleen Deol has progressed in both lists, up 262 places to 99th among batters and up 76 places to 146th among bowlers.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has advanced from 34th to 25th. There have also been some notable changes in the ODI rankings.

In the update to the longer format, India captain Mithali Raj, a formerly top-ranked batter, has moved up one place to eighth after an unbeaten 79 while Priya Punia has moved up to five places to 53rd. Gayakwad is up eight places to 38th among bowlers.

The 4-1 series win saw South Africa overtake England to second position in the ODI team rankings while India remains fourth.