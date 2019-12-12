India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 hero Yuvraj Singh turns 38 today and it did not take the inspirational cricketer to become the top trend of Twitter on his special day.

Wishes started pouring in for the former India cricketer and leading the way was none other than BCCI, who sent out a lovely graphic to celebrate Yuvraj Singh’s birthday.

A true champion and an inspiration to many, here’s wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday🙌🎂🍰#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/bWtgnxbRyV — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2019

Joining in was his former India teammate Suresh Raina

Happy birthday Yuvi pa @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. May you always keep healthy & happy. #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/8ZbqncmOiv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 12, 2019

And many fans remembered the famous six sixes during the ICC World T20 off Stuart Broad

Pragyan Ojha also wished the Indian legend

A legend on the field and a gem of a person off it. Wishing you a wonderful birthday yuvi pa! Keep shining. @YUVSTRONG12 🌟 #HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/1l1l5R8OlP — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 12, 2019

India cricketer Mayank Agarwal also joined in:

To one of the most inspiring cricketers, @YUVSTRONG12, happy birthday! May you have a wonderful year ahead! 💪🏽#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/SoqIUF16BG — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 12, 2019

ICC reminded everyone about the six sixes too