Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has recovered from the coronavirus after testing negative twice on consecutive days. The youngster, who is yet to make his IPL debut, ha returned to training. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Monday September 21

CSK posted a photo a batting practice session, welcoming back the talented Maharashtra batsman who has reportedly impressed captain MS Dhoni during a camp in Chennai before the squad flew to the UAE for IPL 2020. Also Read - IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Appeal Against Controversial 'Short Run' Call

Gaikwad, alongside Deepak Chahar was among 13 members of CSK staff who tested positive for the coroanvirus following they were placed in quarantine. Also Read - IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: What’s The Point of Technology if it Cannot be Used - KXIP Co-Owner Preity Zinta Critical of Umpiring Howler

While Chahar recovered quickly and in time to play the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, Gaikwad tested positive again requiring extended isolation.

“The first thing you wanna see on a Monday morning. Look who’s back! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #Ruturaj #WhistlePodu #Yellove,” CSK posted on their official Twitter handle alongside the image of Gaikwad.

Two of CSK senior cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have withdrawn from the tournament citing personal reasons. Gaikwad was touted as Raina’s replacement but due to the positive test, had to miss the MI fixture.

As per IPL’s medical protocols, players are kept in separate quarantine facility for two weeks if they test positive in the bubble and have to return two negative tests on consecutive days.

After that, the player has to undergo medical tests, including cardiovascular and lung function test, to ensure he is fit to train.

CSK began their season on a winning note beating defending champions MI by five wickets.

They next face Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

The three-time IPL winners are currently at the top of the points table.