A day after MS Dhoni's angry reaction resulted in umpire Paul Reiffel changing his wide-ball decision midway during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli has advoctaed for a big rule change that will hand captains more power.

Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has suggested that captains be allowed to review contentious wide, and waist-high full toss decisions in T20 cricket.

"I am going to speak as a captain," Kohli said during an interaction with KL Rahul on Instagram. "As a captain, I would like to have the ability to review a wide, which could be a wrong call, or a waist-high full-toss, which could be a wrong call."

“We have seen this historically how big these things can be in such a high-profile tournament like IPL and in general T20 cricket. It is a fast-paced game and you can miss a small margin and we have all seen this is a big factor. If you lose the game by a run and you are not able to review that wide, it could make a massive difference in someone’s campaign,” Kohli added.

Rahul, who leads Kings XI Punjab, agrees with his RCB counterpart.

“If that rule comes in, it is very good. You can give a team two reviews and say you can use it for whatever, ” he said.

Rahul also added that a team can be given two reviews instead of one that the current laws allow.

On a lighter note, Rahul said he would want a six which is over 100 metres to amount for more runs. “If someone hits a six over 100 metres, it should be given more runs. I will ask my bowlers about this,” he said.

IPL 2020 is being held entirely in the UAE due to the coronavirus situation in India.

With no cricket between end of March and start of IPL (September 19), Rahul was a bit apprehensive.

“I was nervous coming into the tournament. I was scared from injury point of view, that fear was always there,” Rahul said. “There was self doubt, the other part is skill, after having not played for such a long period of time. I was a little nervous but I knew I would enjoy a lot. Once the tournament started, you started getting into the groove… the fear was starting to go away.”

Rahul is leading KXIP, the first time he’s leading an IPL team and the India cricketer says he’s learning from the likes of Kohli and Dhoni.

“Since it’s my first time doing this, whatever I have played and learnt from you, Mahi bhai, I have tried to pretty much do the same thing. I tried to stay balanced in victory and loss, it’s important to ensure that everyone is enjoying … it’s been a good learning for me, leadership helps to grow individual faster,” he said.