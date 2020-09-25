Bollywood actor Anuskha Sharma has hit back at legendary India batsman Sunil Gavaskar after his on-air comment stirred controversy on Thursday. While commentating on an IPL 2020 match involving her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, Gavaskar made a sexist remark that connected the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain’s poor performance with his wife. Also Read - 'Our Cultural World is a Lot Poorer': PM Modi Condoles Demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam, Tributes Pour In

On Friday Anushka termed the remark as 'distasteful' demanding an explanation from Gavaskar.

"That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game?," she said.

“I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?” I am sure you can have many words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?” she added.

Thursday wasn’t the first time that Anushka was unnecessarily dragged into conversation regarding Kohli’s below par show.

“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this,” she concluded.

Gavaskar wasn’t the only one to have made remarks of such nature, several trolls on social media also posted vile jokes that connected Anuskha to Virat’s off-day on the field.

However, there were those who slammed Gavaskar for his comments with few even asking BCCI to remove him from their commentary panel.