The IPL 2020 Player Auction list is out with a total of 332 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kolkata on December 19. While 997 players had initially registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

With INR 2 crore as the highest reserve price, seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the Auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Other Indian stars, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at INR 1 crore.

A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2020 Player Auction in Kolkata. The Auction will start at 3:00 PM.

Find the entire list of players here

List of Capped Players as per their base price

Base Price (INR) Total Indians Overseas 2 Crore 7 – 7 1.5 Crore 10 1 9 1 Crore 23 3 20 75 Lacs 16 – 16 50 Lacs 78 9 69

List of Uncapped Players as per their base price