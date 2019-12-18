It’s that time of the year again. Yup, it’s time for the top T20 stars from around the globe to see them become overnight millionaires. It’s time for the annual IPL auction. The venue this time is Kolkata, the home city of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and also the home of former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

A total of 997 players had registered their names for the auction. The eight franchisees were then asked to shortlist the players they wanted and based on that, the list was pruned to 332 cricketers.

Before that, a host of cricketers were retained, released and transferred as the teams made space for a fresh start.

Here’s everything you should know about the 2020 auction:-

When: December 18, 2020

Where: Kolkata

Starts: 3:30 pm IST

Number of Cricketers to Go Under The Hammer: 332

Number of Players Released: 71

Number of Players Retained: 127

Purse Remaining And Slots to Fill

Team Purse Remaining (INR) Slots To Fill Mumbai Indians 13.05 crore Seven (5 domestic, 2 overseas) Chennai Super Kings 14.60 crore Five (3 domestic, 2 overseas) Delhi Capitals 27.85 crore Eleven (6 domestic, 5 overseas) Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 crore Seven (5 domestic, 2 overseas) Rajasthan Royals 28.90 crore Eleven (7 domestic, 4 overseas) Kings XI Punjab 42.70 crore Nine (5 domestic, 4 overseas) Kolkata Knight Riders 35.65 crore Eleven (7 domestic, 4 overseas) Royal Challengers Bangalore 27.90 crore Twelve (6 domestic, 6 overseas)

Highest Base Price: INR 2 Crore (Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn & Angelo Mathews)

Highest Base Price (Indian): INR 1.5 Crore (Robin Uthappa)

