Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul wants batsmen who get to 5,000 runs in IPL to be banned. And that includes the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villliers.

Doable?

Oh, if you are a bowler who has been at some point in their career been thrashed by either of these two, the suggestion won't be far-fetched.

But the the fans of Kohli and ABD need not worry.

Rahul was just making these suggestions in lighter vein during an Instagram chat with his India teammate Kohli.

“To start off, I think I would ask IPL to ban you and AB for next year. Once you have achieved a certain amount of runs, I think, the people should say ‘it’s enough’. Once you get 5000 runs it’s enough, now you guys let the others do the work,” pat came Rahul’s hilarious response when asked about the changes he would like to see in IPL.

He wasn’t done though.

“If someone hits a six over 100 metres, it should be given more runs. I will ask my bowlers about this,” Rahul said.

IPL has been the first taste of competitive cricket for Indian cricketers since the the world was upended by the coronavirus pandemic in March this year. And having stayed away from the game for so long did leave Rahul a bit doubtful about his fitness.

“I was nervous coming into the tournament. I was scared from injury point of view, that fear was always there,” Rahul said. “There was self doubt, the other part is skill, after having not played for such a long period of time. I was a little nervous but I knew I would enjoy a lot. Once the tournament started, you started getting into the groove… the fear was starting to go away.”

Rahul is leading an IPL team for the first time in his career and he is taking notes by observing the likes of MS Dhoni and Kohli.

“Since it’s my first time doing this, whatever I have played and learnt from you, Mahi bhai, I have tried to pretty much do the same thing. I tried to stay balanced in victory and loss, it’s important to ensure that everyone is enjoying … it’s been a good learning for me, leadership helps to grow individual faster,” he said.