During the 10th over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings in Saturday night’s IPL 2020 match, an above waist-high full toss from Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Isuru Udana to Kane Williamson went unpunished with the on-field umpires deeming it as a fair delivery. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score CSK vs KXIP, Today's Match 53 Live Updates, Abu Dhabi: Will Dhoni And Co Spoil Punjab's Playoffs Hopes?

The decision to not call it a n0-ball left Williamson surprised even though the ball came to him chest-high and he was able to put that away to fine leg boundary for a single. Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli Does a MS Dhoni, Interacts With Hyderabad Youngsters in Sharjah | WATCH

The video of the incident quickly went viral on Twitter with fans sharing screenshots while expressing their displeasure at the decision. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'Always Special,' Sandeep Sharma After Dismissing Virat Kohli For Seventh Time

Former and current cricketers including the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Jofra Archer and James Neesham too chimed in, making their opinions about it clear.

Yuvraj was critical of the decision.

“I honestly can’t believe that was not given a no ball! Like seriously!!!” tweeted Yuvraj.

I honestly can’t believe that was not given a no ball ! Like seriously !!!🤷‍♂️ #RCBvsSRH #IPL2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 31, 2020

His former India teammate Harbhajan Singh was sarcastic in his assessment.

Sharing the video of the delivery he wrote, “No this isn’t a no ball.”

Rajasthan Royals Jofra Archer simply wrote, ‘Noball?’

Noball ? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 31, 2020

Williamson’s New Zealand teammate and Kings XI Punjab allrounder James Neesham had a valid question.

“No balls are head high now???’ he wrote.

No balls are head high now??? — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 31, 2020

That decision or non-decision didn’t have any impact on the final outcome though with SRH coasting to a five-wicket win as they comfortably chased down the target of 121 in 14.1 overs.

They had restricted RCB to 120/7 after opting to bowl first and it was thanks to a combined bowling display. Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder took two wickets each while T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem and Rashid Khan took a wicket each.

SRH’s reply was led by Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey after captain David Warner was dismissed cheaply.

Saha top-scored with 39 off 32 while Pandey made 26 off 19.

SRH will next face Mumbai Indians while RCB lock horns with Delhi Capitals.