BCCI has put the announcement of the fixtures for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League in UAE on hold after several members of Chennai Super Kings camp including a cricketer tested positive for the coronavirus. Also Read - Over 76,000 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, Three Days Before Unlock 4 | Top Developments

Deepak Chahar, who tested COVID-19 positive, will now be quarantined for two weeks and allowed to re-enter the bio-secure bubble only after twice testing negative 24 hours apart. Also Read - Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Religious, Social Programmes Restricted in State Till Sept 30; Weekend Shutdown to be Strictly Implemented

The development means a pre-departure camp held by CSK has come under the scanners with reports claiming BCCI officials had expressed their reservations about the same and even requested them to not organise it. Also Read - Jharkhand Lockdown Extended Till September 31 With Relaxations; Bus Services to Resume in View of Exams

“Senior BCCI officials had cautioned the CSK management about the risks of holding such a camp in India,” The Times of India quoted an unnamed source as saying.

However, BCCI insists that it doesn’t affect their planning for the season which remains on schedule to start from September 19.

CSK are the only team to have organised a camp before departure and reportedly held it as several of its players were coming after a long lay-off. “There are many players who were coming from a long lay-off. The likes of MS Dhoni Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina had played very little cricket even before the lockdown in March. That’s why CSK insisted on having the camp, to have a few extra days under their belt,” the daily quoted another source as claiming.

“The camp in Chennai helped the players regain some fitness. Now we are only hoping no one else tests positive in the next few tests,” the source added.

As has been the tradition, the previous season’s finalists kickstart the event which happen to be defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up CSK.

However, as per the report, CSK will not ask BCCI to delay its matches unless more players test positive.

As a result of the positive tests, CSK will have to undergo an extended quarantine period