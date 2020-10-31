Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle has been docked 10 percent of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct against Rajasthan Royals on Friday night. Gayle has accepted the sanction. Also Read - DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 51 at Dubai International Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 31 Saturday

Gayle was bowled by RR fast bowler Jofra Archer when batting on 99 and in an apparent frustration the former ended up flinging his bat. Also Read - IPL 2020: KXIP Captain KL Rahul Gives The Possible Reasons Why His Team Lost

“Chris Gayle, the Kings XI Punjab batsman, has been fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Dream11 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi,” BCCI said in a media release. Also Read - IPL 2020 Updated Points Table After KXIP vs RR, Match 50 in Abu Dhabi: Royals Stay Afloat in Playoffs Race; KL Rahul, Kagiso Rabada Retain Orange, Purple Cap Respectively

During his innings, Gayle became the first batsman in T20 history to have hit 1,000 sixes. He needed seven sixes to reach the milestone before the game against RR and he did that in the final over of KXIP innings before being dismissed.

His superb innings help KXIP post a challenging 185/4 but RR eased to the target with 15 deliveries to spare.

It was a combined batting display from RR top-order as opener Ben Stokes struck a blistering 26-ball 50.

KXIP will now have to win their final league match, against Chennai Super Kings, to make the playoffs. However, even if they lose, there’s still hope provided other results go their way.

RR also need to win their final match, against Kolkata Knight Riders, for finishing among the top-four.

KXIP captain KL Rahul said dew made a major impact on the final result as it became difficult to bowl with the wwet ball. “It was a horrible toss to lose to be honest. It did get very easy to bat later on. There was a lot of dew in the second half and that made it a bit tough for the bowlers to grip the ball,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

“When you’re operating with two leg spinners like we are, it does make things difficult. Don’t think we bowled that badly but need to operate better with the wet ball. The dew has been unpredictable this season. You can’t prepare for it but need to adapt to it,” he added.