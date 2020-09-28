Yet another match-winning knock from Rajasthan Royals wicketeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has left current and former cricketers waxing lyrical about his batsmanship. However, his fans aren’t limited to cricketing circles only with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor taking to Twitter to express his happiness at having witness Samson’s ‘incredible’ innings against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday night that was key in RR breaking the record for the highest chase in IPL history. Also Read - We Don’t Even Smoke Cigarettes: NCB Shares Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh’s Statement

Tharoor, an ardent cricket fan, even went on to claim that Samson is the next MS Dhoni of Indian cricket.

"What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals! I've known @iamSanjuSamson for a decade & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL you know a world class player has arrived" Tharoor tweeted on Sunday.

However, India batting legend Gautam Gambhir is against drawing comparisons between the two.

Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket. https://t.co/xUBmQILBXv — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 27, 2020

Gambhir, who is now a BJP MP, quoted Tharoor’s tweet and wrote, “Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket.”

Earlier, after Samson had starred in RR’s season opening match against Chennai Super Kings, Gambhir had raised questions over why the Kerala cricketer doesn’t feature regularly in India’s playing XI.

“Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India!

Anyone up for debate?” Gambhir had tweeted.

“It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms,” he added.

The 25-year-old Samson has played four T20Is since making his India debut back in 2015.

In domestic competitions, he averages 37.64 in first-class, 30.57 in List A and 27.78 in T20 cricket.

In IPL, he has represented the likes of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.