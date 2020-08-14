Former India international Ashish Nehra believes players coming into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after participating in the Caribbean Premier League will hold an advantage over their teammates. The eighth edition of CPL is set to start on August 18 and its final is scheduled to be played on September 10. The tournament will be played in Trinidad & Tobago with just two stadiums set to host the entire event. Also Read - Pakistan Cricket Board Ropes in Mohammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq as Coaches of its High Performance Centre

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling coach Nehra opined that players such as Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan, among many more, who will be representing their respective CPL franchises would be more in tune T20 cricket compared to other cricketers who haven't played any form of competitive cricket since the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I would like to say, whichever player plays CPL, there is no guarantee that their performance will be replicated in the IPL, but they will definitely have an edge over the other players," Nehra said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“If you reach UAE after playing for a month, it will definitely make a difference, be it Kieron Pollard or Imran Tahir or Rashid Khan.”

CPL 2020 is slated to be a 33-game tournament played over two venues in Trinidad. The opening game of the tournament will be played between last year’s runners-up Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.

IPL, on the other hand, is scheduled to start on September 19 with the final being scheduled for November 10. The tournament will be held across three venues in the UAE.

The former, Nehra also heaped praise on veteran South Africa spinner Imran Tahir, who is set to turn out for Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 season of the IPL. “Even today when Imran Tahir takes a wicket, he celebrates like an 18-20-year-old player. He is a dedicated player,” said Nehra.

“When we talk about a certain age, when you get to play more matches and get more practice at that age, it is always better. It will be a really good thing for Imran Tahir to play the IPL after playing in the CPL.”

