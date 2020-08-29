In a major development, Chennai Super Kings batsman and former India international Suresh Raina has returned home from UAE and will not be part of their IPL 2020 campaign. Raina has cited personal reason for missing the season. Also Read - IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Bowler Deepak Chahar Tests COVID-19 Positive, Fixtures Announcement Delayed

CSK CEO KS Viswanathan broke the news via the team’s official Twitter handle on Saturday. Also Read - IPL 2020: Wish Coronavirus Positive Chennai Super Kings Members Speedy Recovery, Says Aakash Chopra

“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,” Viswanathan said. Also Read - IPL 2020: One Chennai Super Kings Player, 10 Support Staff Members Test Coronavirus Positive

Earlier this month, Raina had announced his international retirement and travelled with the CSK squad to Dubai on August 21.

The news come a day after it was revealed that few members of CSK squad including fast bowler Deepak Chahar have tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, CSK will have now have to undergo an extended period of quarantine.

Chahar will also be placed in quarantine for two weeks and will have to test negative twice within 24 hours before being allowed to re-enter the bio-secure bubble.

Raina missing the season comes as a huge blow to CSK campaign as he is their all-time leading run-getter, having scored 4527 runs from 164 IPL games.

More to follow…