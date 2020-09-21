Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals may have produced an IPL thriller on Sunday night but the contest that was decided in Super Over has been engulfed by controversy. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Monday September 21

While the focus was on the individual brilliances of Marcus Stoinis and Mayank Agarwal, it quickly shifted to a major umpiring error which proved decisive.

During the 19th over of KXIP chase, the square leg-umpire deemed that Chris Jordan had failed to cross the line and thus adjudged the second run as short. As luck would have it, KXIP finished on an identical 157/8 in replay to DC's 157/8.

The match was won by DC in the Super Over.

Batting legend and former Kings XI Punjab batsman Virender Sehwag took a dig at the error saying the umpire and not Stoinis should be the man-of-the-match.

“I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference,” wrote Sehwag posted on Twitter.

KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta was also frustrated with the development saying if technology permits, why not make use of it to avoid such situations?

“I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic, did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules. This cannot happen every year,” Zinta tweeted earlier on Monday.

However, she later added that it’s time to move on from it but lesson must be learnt resulting in ‘policy changes’.

“I’ve always believed in being graceful in a win or loss & in the spirit of the game but it’s also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it’s imp to move on. So Looking ahead & being positive as always,” she added.