Delhi Capitals have announced they have signed South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League set to be played in the United Arab Emirates. Nortje replaces England allrounder Chris Woakes who had pulled out in March to keep himself fresh for the home season.

IPL 13 was originally slated to get underway from March 29 with final on May 24 and England were scheduled to play Test series against West Indies and Pakistan from June onwards. However, the coronavirus pandemic upended the cricket calendar with IPL being suspended immediately and international tours also being reshuffled.

IPL will now start from September 19 in UAE but Woakes will still not be able to turn out for the Capitals and he's also expecting a baby next month as well.

Nortje was earlier part of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019 but his debut IPL season went up in flames after he suffered a shoulder injury. Later, a thumb injury also ruled him out of the ODI World Cup in England.

” I am excited to join the Delhi Capitals, a team that was the talk of the tournament last season,” Nortje said in a statement on Tuesday. ” With its exciting mix of experienced and young players, and a stellar coaching line up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity.”

The 26-year-old made his Test debut against India in 2019 and has since taken 19 wickets in six matches. In seven ODIs, he has 14 wickets while in three T20Is, he has taken three wickets.

The Cricket South Africa’s Newcomer of the Year 2020 will linkup with his countryman Kagiso Rabada at the Capitals.