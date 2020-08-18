Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has bagged the sponsorship title rights for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League set to be played in the UAE from September 19. Also Read - VIA vs PAK-CC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Vienna: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vienna Afghan CC vs Pakistan CC, 8th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground 4:30 PM IST Tuesday August 18

According to IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, Dream11 will pay Rs 222 crore for the rights and a formal announcement in this regard will be made by the BCCI later in the day.

The other bidders for the rights were Unacademy (Rs 210 crore), Tata Sons (Rs 180 crore) and Byju's (Rs 125 crore).

The BCCI was in hunt for a new title sponsor after mutually ending its deal with Chinese mobile phone maker VIVO earlier this month for the 13th season. However, VIVO is expected to make its return for the next season.

The reason behind VIVO’s exit is the heightened diplomatic tension between India and China following a deadly clash between their armies in Ladakh earlier this year. A wave of boycotting Chinese products swept through the country following the death of Indian soldiers with BCCI coming under fire for having onboard VIVO as a sponsor.

More to follow…