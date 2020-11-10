







Load More

IPL 2020 Final MI vs DC Live Updates Ahead of the Big Clash

Delhi Capitals (DC), who have never before entered an Indian Premier League (IPL) final, will be keen to clinch their maiden title on their first entry into the summit clash on Tuesday when they lock horns with four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) here. Also Read - Sanjay Bangar Reveals How Mumbai Indians Work Throughout The Year to Achieve Success in IPL

The Rohit Sharma-led MI are being considered as the title favourites ever since the season began in September and the team has largely lived up to the expectation. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: All The Major Squad Changes Announced by BCCI

DC, on the other side, started the season with a bang before faltering in the second-half. However, they managed to enter the playoffs and later sealed the berth in the final with an inspired performance against SRH. Also Read - IPL 2020 Final: How Summit Clash of 2020 Cash-Rich League Will be Different From Past Seasons

Looking at the win percentage, both DC and MI look pretty equal on paper. However, one thing separating the two sides will definitely be consistency.

The sole reason behind MI’s success has been the collective effort in every department of the game.

Mi batters Quinton de Kock (483 runs), Ishan Kishan (483 runs), and Suryakumar Yadav (461 runs) have laid the foundation at the top before power-hitters Hardik Pandya (278 runs) and Keiron Pollard (259 runs) capitalised from the good starts to convert into big knocks.

Rohit Sharma (264 runs) has been off colour with the willow — his injury controversy adding to his woes — but has once again been excellent when it comes to leading the side. He, however, has one final chance to shrug off his rustiness with the bat which would further help him attaining a ticket to Australia.

The Indian cricket board on Monday announced that Sharma was added to the Indian Test squad.

On the MI bowling front, speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult shared 49 wickets between them which shows the team’s capable pace attack. The duo has been well supported by pacer James Pattinson (11 wickets) and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (15 wickets) besides pacer Kieron Pollard.

On the other hand, DC, too, comprise some dangerous fast bowlers, like Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (20 wickets).

The two South Africans have been at their lethal best all through, barring a few occasions. Against a quality MI batting line-up, the onus will be on these two to deliver the goods and they would expect support from experience off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (13 wickets), pacer Marcus Stoinis (12) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (9 wickets).

Text Courtesy: IANS