Live Updates

  • 1:58 PM IST

    Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels DC should stick to their current squad whether they win or lose the final: “Delhi have to be careful, they have a fantastic bunch of talented players and they should stick to them, irrespective if they win the championship or do not because they are coming close to it, it’s not far away. If they continue to show the same faith and belief in the players that they have, I feel the Championship is just around the corner for them.”

  • 12:20 PM IST

    How much money will the winner pocket?: Last year, the purse was 32.5 crores as part of the prize money to be distributed among the winner and the runners-up. With MI winning a record fourth title, they pocketed a cool Rs 20 crore while Chennai Super Kings, the runners-up took home Rs 12.5 crore. Earlier this year in March, when coronavirus was beginning to wreak havoc, the Indian cricket board announced that the winner and runners-up of the upcoming season will get half the amount as compared to last year.

  • 11:40 AM IST

    Will Hardik Pandya bowl? Rohit Sharma Replies: we have left all that decision to him. If he feels comfortable, he will be happy to bowl. At the moment he is not feeling comfortable. He is having some niggle. It would have been great to have him bowl. But throughout the season we have given him that cushion being in that comfort zone and making sure that he takes care of his body and he has done that really well. We don’t want to put pressure on the individuals where we are expecting something from him and he is not able to do it and the team morale goes down. Hardik to us is very important as a player and his batting has been really, really key for us for making the final.

  • 11:36 AM IST
    DC Coach Ricky Ponting is Quite Confident: “We’ve got enough firepower. If they will be sitting back and thinking if there’s a team they wouldn’t want to play, it’ll be us. But it’s about us – it’s about how we turn up, how we play, as simple as that.”
  • 11:31 AM IST

    Good morning folks! It has arrived. After 59 matches that saw eight teams comprising some of the brightest talents from across the world congregate in UAE and put on a memorable display for the IPL trophy, we are just hours away from the finale. Four-time champion Mumbai Indians will take on first-time finalists Delhi Capitals tonight at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Stick with us as he build-up for what promises to be a thrilling affair.

Delhi Capitals (DC), who have never before entered an Indian Premier League (IPL) final, will be keen to clinch their maiden title on their first entry into the summit clash on Tuesday when they lock horns with four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) here. Also Read - Sanjay Bangar Reveals How Mumbai Indians Work Throughout The Year to Achieve Success in IPL

The Rohit Sharma-led MI are being considered as the title favourites ever since the season began in September and the team has largely lived up to the expectation. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: All The Major Squad Changes Announced by BCCI

DC, on the other side, started the season with a bang before faltering in the second-half. However, they managed to enter the playoffs and later sealed the berth in the final with an inspired performance against SRH. Also Read - IPL 2020 Final: How Summit Clash of 2020 Cash-Rich League Will be Different From Past Seasons

Looking at the win percentage, both DC and MI look pretty equal on paper. However, one thing separating the two sides will definitely be consistency.

The sole reason behind MI’s success has been the collective effort in every department of the game.

Mi batters Quinton de Kock (483 runs), Ishan Kishan (483 runs), and Suryakumar Yadav (461 runs) have laid the foundation at the top before power-hitters Hardik Pandya (278 runs) and Keiron Pollard (259 runs) capitalised from the good starts to convert into big knocks.

Rohit Sharma (264 runs) has been off colour with the willow — his injury controversy adding to his woes — but has once again been excellent when it comes to leading the side. He, however, has one final chance to shrug off his rustiness with the bat which would further help him attaining a ticket to Australia.

The Indian cricket board on Monday announced that Sharma was added to the Indian Test squad.

On the MI bowling front, speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult shared 49 wickets between them which shows the team’s capable pace attack. The duo has been well supported by pacer James Pattinson (11 wickets) and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (15 wickets) besides pacer Kieron Pollard.

On the other hand, DC, too, comprise some dangerous fast bowlers, like Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (20 wickets).

The two South Africans have been at their lethal best all through, barring a few occasions. Against a quality MI batting line-up, the onus will be on these two to deliver the goods and they would expect support from experience off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (13 wickets), pacer Marcus Stoinis (12) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (9 wickets).

Text Courtesy: IANS