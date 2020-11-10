Live Updates

  • 5:46 PM IST

  • 5:44 PM IST

    Former India opener and popular commentator Aakash Chopra reckons Shikhar Dhawan will be crucial if DC harbour hopes of winning title: Shikhar Dhawan’s form is very critical for them. When he does well, the team also does well. We have seen that in the whole season and he had batted well in the last match as well although he had got out for a duck against Mumbai

  • 5:11 PM IST

    MI vs DC This Season: Mumbai have bossed over Delhi this season so far. They have beaten them in all three meetings including in the first qualifier. Can DC stop their run tonight?

  • 4:41 PM IST

    Race For Orange And Purple Cap Continues: KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada are the current holders of Orange Cap and Purple Cap respectively. However, the race is not over yet. Shikhar Dhawan needs 68 runs to go past Rahul’s tally of 670 runs. Bumrah has 27 wickets and is just two wickets behind DC’s Rabada.

  • 4:11 PM IST

    How IPL 2020 Final is Different: On three counts – There will be no fans cheering from the stands, the prize money has been reduced to half and it’s for the first time being played on a weekday. In fact, barring 2011 when the final was held on a Saturday, all IPL finals have been played on a Sunday.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    How DC Made The Final: Delhi Capitals won eight of their 14 matches to finish second in the points table. They lost to Mumbai in the first qualifier but then bounced back to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier. This is the first time that Delhi have made the IPL final.

  • 2:53 PM IST

    How MI Made The Final: Mumbai Indians won nine of their 14 matches to finish at the top of the points table. They then defeated Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier to enter the final for a second successive season. Overall, this is the sixth time they have gone thus far.

  • 1:58 PM IST

    Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels DC should stick to their current squad whether they win or lose the final: “Delhi have to be careful, they have a fantastic bunch of talented players and they should stick to them, irrespective if they win the championship or do not because they are coming close to it, it’s not far away. If they continue to show the same faith and belief in the players that they have, I feel the Championship is just around the corner for them.”

  • 12:20 PM IST

    How much money will the winner pocket?: Last year, the purse was 32.5 crores as part of the prize money to be distributed among the winner and the runners-up. With MI winning a record fourth title, they pocketed a cool Rs 20 crore while Chennai Super Kings, the runners-up took home Rs 12.5 crore. Earlier this year in March, when coronavirus was beginning to wreak havoc, the Indian cricket board announced that the winner and runners-up of the upcoming season will get half the amount as compared to last year.

Delhi Capitals (DC), who have never before entered an Indian Premier League (IPL) final, will be keen to clinch their maiden title on their first entry into the summit clash on Tuesday when they lock horns with four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) here.

The Rohit Sharma-led MI are being considered as the title favourites ever since the season began in September and the team has largely lived up to the expectation.

DC, on the other side, started the season with a bang before faltering in the second-half. However, they managed to enter the playoffs and later sealed the berth in the final with an inspired performance against SRH.

Looking at the win percentage, both DC and MI look pretty equal on paper. However, one thing separating the two sides will definitely be consistency.

The sole reason behind MI’s success has been the collective effort in every department of the game.

Mi batters Quinton de Kock (483 runs), Ishan Kishan (483 runs), and Suryakumar Yadav (461 runs) have laid the foundation at the top before power-hitters Hardik Pandya (278 runs) and Keiron Pollard (259 runs) capitalised from the good starts to convert into big knocks.

Rohit Sharma (264 runs) has been off colour with the willow — his injury controversy adding to his woes — but has once again been excellent when it comes to leading the side. He, however, has one final chance to shrug off his rustiness with the bat which would further help him attaining a ticket to Australia.

The Indian cricket board on Monday announced that Sharma was added to the Indian Test squad.

On the MI bowling front, speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult shared 49 wickets between them which shows the team’s capable pace attack. The duo has been well supported by pacer James Pattinson (11 wickets) and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (15 wickets) besides pacer Kieron Pollard.

On the other hand, DC, too, comprise some dangerous fast bowlers, like Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (20 wickets).

The two South Africans have been at their lethal best all through, barring a few occasions. Against a quality MI batting line-up, the onus will be on these two to deliver the goods and they would expect support from experience off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (13 wickets), pacer Marcus Stoinis (12) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (9 wickets).

Text Courtesy: IANS