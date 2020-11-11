Mumbai Indians have done it once again. They are the IPL 2020 champions after beating Delhi Capitals in what turned out to be a one-sided contest. MI bossed the game from the ball one when Trent Boult got rid of DC opener and they sailed to the target with eight deliveries and five wickets to spare. Also Read - IPL 2020 FINAL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS MI vs DC 2020, Score And Online Updates: Rohit, Boult Power Mumbai to Record-Extending 5th Title, Beat Delhi by 5 Wickets

The prize money for this year's final has been kept the same as last year – 32.5 crores to be distributed among the winner and the runners-up.

With MI winning a record-extending fifth title, they pocketed a cool Rs 20 crore while DC, the runners-up took home Rs 12.5 crore.

There were reports that BCCI is planning to cut down the prize amount by half as part of strict cost-cutting measures but that wasn’t the case.

Batting first, DC were kept to 156/7 despite half-centuries from their captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Left-arm pacer Trent Boult took 3/30 from four overs while Nathan Coulter-Nile took 2/29.

MI were off to a flying start in their chase, sprinting to 61/1 in Powerplay overs.

Rohit top-scored with 68 as they made 157/5 in 18.4 overs to win the title.

“I am quite happy with how things went the whole season, Rohit said after receiving the cheque for Rs 20 crore during the prize distribution ceremony. ” We said at the start that we need the winning habit. We couldn’t have asked for anything more, right on the money from ball 1 and we never looked back. I think a lot of credit goes to the people who worked behind the scenes – often they go unnoticed. Our work started long before the IPL started, and we wanted to make sure we filled the gaps in previous seasons.”

Iyer was disappointed at coming so close and falling at the final hurdle but he praised his team for the performance they put up making the final for the first time in their history. ” The IPL always amazes you, it’s one of the toughest leagues to play. I’m overwhelmed to be part of it, and I’m really proud of my boys, the way they have played to reach the final, it’s not easy. Winning the IPL would have been better, but we will see to it that we lift the trophy next year,” Iyer said.