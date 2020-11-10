Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the two finalists of IPL 2020 season after 59 gruelling matches saw eight teams vying for the trophy. However, this year the prize money has been halved with the BCCI taking strict cost-cutting measures. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs DC in Dubai: Prediction, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For FINAL

Last year, the purse was 32.5 crores as part of the prize money to be distributed among the winner and the runners-up. With MI winning a record fourth title, they pocketed a cool Rs 20 crore while Chennai Super Kings, the runners-up took home Rs 12.5 crore.

Earlier this year in March, when coronavirus was beginning to wreak havoc, the Indian cricket board announced that the winner and runners-up of the upcoming season will get half the amount as compared to last year.

Consequently, IPL 2020 winner will get Rs 10 crore and the loser will be awarded Rs 6.25 crore.

“The financial rewards have been reworked as a part of the cost-cutting measures. The champions will get ₹10 crore instead of ₹20 crore. The runners-up will get ₹6.25 crore instead of ₹12.5 crore,” a BCCI notification was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, since the coronavirus pandemic forced the season to be held outside India and the financial implication it has had, there has been no update on whether the board plans to increase/decrease the money.

The decision was reportedly taken after assessing the financial health of each franchise. “The franchises are all in good health. They also have multiple ways like sponsorships to bolster their income. Hence the decision on prize money was taken,” a senior BCCI source was then quoted as saying.

Since then, a lot has changed as far as the financial aspects of the cash-rich league are concerned.

The title sponsor, VIVO, pulled out of its deal, at least for the current season with a new player – Dream11 – taking over from the mobile maker.