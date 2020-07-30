The BCCI has reportedly prepared the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for IPL as it finalises preparations to conduct the high-profile event safely amidst coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Extended: What's Allowed And What Remains Shut Till August 31

Th 13th season of IPL will be held outside India in the UAE.

Players will have to undergo four rounds of coronavirus testing – two in India before departure and twice during the quarantine period in UAE. Fans will also be not permitted in the initial stage of the tournament but depending on the coronavirus situation, they may be subsequently allowed.

As part of the SOP, nobody who forms part of the tournament in any capacity be it the players, match officials, even the team bus driver among others will not be allowed to break the bio-secure bubble.

“Once they are in the bio-bubble, no one can break it and rejoin,” The Indian Express quoted a BCCI official as saying.

The issue of allowing family members including wives and girlfriends has also been left to the franchises.

“The BCCI will not decide whether WAGs and family members can travel with the players, we have left it to the franchises. But we have put out a protocol in which everyone, even team bus drivers, can’t leave the bio-bubble,” the official said.

The SOP will be handed over to the franchises during the meeting scheduled for next week. “The SOP will be handed over to the franchises once we have a meeting with them next week. If they have any grievances, they can come back to the board and we will discuss it,” the official revealed.

The daily further reported that the norms for the league have been prepared on the lines of the ones prepared by England and Wales Cricket Board for the West Indies Test series that concluded without a hitch earlier this week.

Players will have to join their respective teams at the same time, a maximum of 15 players to be permitted inside the team dressing room, franchises to arrange for their own accommodation and won’t be allowed to change hotels once booked.