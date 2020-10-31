Gautam Gambhir has criticised Dinesh Karthik for stepping down as Kolkata Knight Riders captain midway through the season after a series of unfavourable results and poor batting form during the ongoing IPL in UAE. Also Read - RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Playing XI Updates, Hints And Predictions: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 52 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST October 31 Saturday

Karthik was replaced by Eoin Morgan. Also Read - IPL 2020 Playoffs Scenarios: How KXIP, RR, DC, RCB, RR And KKR Can Still Finish in Top-Four

Gambhir, a former KKR captain himself, cited his own example saying he too underwent a phase when he wasn’t making runs and it was the extra responsibility as a leader that helped him overcome the poor form. Also Read - IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Fined 10 Percent Match Fee For Flinging Bat After Getting Out on 99

“It just shows the mindset,” Gambhir told cricket.com. “You left captaincy because you wanted to concentrate on batting, but then it hasn’t worked, so probably sometimes it’s good when you take up responsibilities.”

“What I’ve realized when I was through a worse phase in 2014. I got three ducks in a row when we started the tournament. It was captaincy that helped me that I could get back into form,” he added.

Gambhir led KKR to two IPL titles during his tenure and reckons that quitting captaincy will only result in Karthik thinking even more on his batting.

“The reason why because when I was not batting, I was thinking about how to make the team win through my captaincy and the decision making. But when you’re not captaining, you’re thinking even more about your batting.” he explained.

The captaincy change hasn’t resulted in much change of fortunes for KKR who are still struggling to make the playoffs. They have managed 12 points from 13 matches and need to win their final game and hope other results go in their favour to ensure a top-four finish.

So far only defending champions Mumbai Indians have been able to seal a playoff berth while Chennai Super Kings are out of the race. The remaining six teams including KKR, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are still in contention.