After a thumping performance in the just-concluded T20I series against world champs West Indies in Mumbai, the focus will now shift towards the biggest domestic T20 competition in the world – Indian Premier League (IPL). After a slew of releases and retentions by the franchises, only 73 vacant spots remain to be filled from a total of 971 players (713 Indian and 258 overseas) who have registered themselves for the auction. The IPL player auction is set to take place on December 19 (Thursday). Ahead of the auction, the list of players with the highest base price has been announced.

For IPL 2020 auction, Australia’s star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, explosive opener Chris Lynn and world’s number one Test pacer Pat Cummins have listed their base price at the maximum of INR 2 crore (USD 279,000 approx). Apart from the trio, there are a couple of more Australian cricketers who have put themselves in the top price bracket. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood are the other two names from Down Under who have slotted themselves in that category.

South African pace bowling legend Dale Steyn, who retired from Tests in August this year will continue to charm his fans in the shortest format. Steyn along with Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews have also kept their base price at INR 2 crore.

Interestingly, there is no Indian cricketer in the top price bracket. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting mainstay – Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player who has listed himself under the base price bracket of INR 1.5 crore (USD 209,000 approx). The 34-year-old opener was released by two-time champs KKR after an ordinary 2019 season while the same was the case with Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris.

England’s World Cup-winning trio of skipper Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy and Chris Woakes have registered themselves under the bracket of INR 1.5 crore. Known for their big-hitting exploits in the shorter format, Morgan and Roy are expected to start a bidding war among franchises as all the eight teams will be eyeing their services in the premier T20 league.

Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, David Willey and Kyle Abbott are the other remaining names who have listed themselves in the second-highest bracket ahead of IPL player auction.

Mitchell Starc and England’s Test captain Joe Root are the notable absentees who have not registered themselves in the mega IPL auction. Starc, who finished as the highest wicket-taker in the last two ODI World Cups has once again decided to sit out of the T20 competition.

This is the second successive season for Starc when he made himself unavailable for the upcoming season of IPL. Kolkata had bought Starc in IPL 2018 auction but he eventually sidelined himself due to an injury. Whereas Root has never participated in the tournament so far.

Here’s the complete list of players with highest base price ahead of IPL 2020 auction:

Player Name Base Price (in INR) Pat Cummins 2 Crore Josh Hazlewood 2 Crore Chris Lynn 2 Crore Mitchell Marsh 2 Crore Glenn Maxwell 2 Crore Dale Steyn 2 Crore Angelo Mathews 2 Crore Robin Uthappa 1.5 Crore Shaun Marsh 1.5 Crore Kane Richardson 1.5 Crore Eoin Morgan 1.5 Crore Jason Roy 1.5 Crore Chris Woakes 1.5 Crore David Willey 1.5 Crore Chris Morris 1.5 Crore Kyle Abbott 1.5 Crore

Here is a list of the available purse for the eight IPL franchises:

Kings XI Punjab: Rs 42.70 cr

Delhi Capitals: Rs 27.85 cr

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 35.65 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 17 cr

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 28.90 cr

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 14.60 cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 27.90 cr

Mumbai Indians: Rs 13.05 cr