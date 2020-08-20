India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday confirmed he will not boarding the flight with the rest of the Chennai Super Kings squad to the United Arab Emirates on August 21 citing personal reasons. The legendary spinner will join the three-time champions within two weeks’ time for the upcoming edition of IPL, which gets underway from September 19. Also Read - IPL 2020: Shubman Gill Will be Part of Kolkata Knight Riders Leadership Group, Says Coach Brendon McCullum

The 40-year-old Harbhajan requested CSK franchise to exempt him from travelling with the rest of the team, which will depart to the UAE from Chennai on August 21. CSK has accepted Harbhajan’s request and allowed him to travel a week later. “Harbhajan will not be traveling with the team to Dubai due to personal reasons. He is expected to join the squad in two weeks,” a CSK official told PTI on Thursday. Also Read - IPL 2020 News: Ricky Ponting Slammed For 'Mankad' Comment to Ravichandran Ashwin | POSTS

Harbhajan was also not part of the brief training camp that CSK conducted in Chennai. The team would leave for Dubai on Friday at around 12.45 pm, the official said. Also Read - Welcome Dream11 on Board as Title Sponsor For IPL 2020: Brijesh Patel

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur had also missed the camp due to personal reasons, the official said. Thakur joined the squad on Wednesday while Jadeja is likely to fly in later on Thursday.

The players have been training here since August 15 under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji for IPL beginning September 19.

The CSK official said all the players tested negative for COVID-19 in the second round of testing conducted on Tuesday.