Veteran India opener Gautam Gambhir feels people should stop comparing Rishabh Pant with former wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni. Pant, who has been a regular in India's senior team from the past couple of years, has been touted to fill in the big boots of Dhoni. The southpaw started his career with some blistering performances in IPL 2018 and 2019, but has failed to live up to the expectations in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

Pant, who is yet to hit a fifty in 2020 edition of IPL, has scored only 285 runs in 12 matches with a strike rate of 109.61. The 23-year-old's inability to rotate strike on a regular interval has put him under a lot of scanners.

Gambhir feels that the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman can never be MS Dhoni as he has to be Rishabh Pant to succeed at the big stage.

“First of all, you have to stop saying that Rishabh Pant is the next MS Dhoni. That is one thing which media needs to stop doing it. The more media talks about it, the more Rishabh Pant starts thinking on those chances. He can never be MS Dhoni. He has to be Rishabh Pant,” Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo.

The former India opener further said that the southpaw needs a lot of improvement in wicketkeeping and batting to be compared with Dhoni.

“MS Dhoni probably had so much of range when he came on to international sixes. With Rishabh Pant, only because he could hit those big sixes and stuff, people started comparing him with someone like MS Dhoni. Rishabh Pant has a lot to improve, especially from the keeping point of views and from the batting point of view as well,” he added.

After strings of poor performances, Pant has also been left out from the limited-overs squad for Australia tour as Sanju Samson and KL Rahul are picked over him as the wicketkeeping options.

There will be a huge responsibility on Pant’s shoulder in the second qualifier of IPL 2020 on November 8, where Delhi Capitals will face the winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.